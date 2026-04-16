Bank of America posts $8.6B Q1 profit on trading gains, steady loan growth

By
-
BANK OF America reported Q1 2026 profit of $8.6B on Wednesday, up 17% year over year, driven by trading gains, higher net interest income, and balance sheet growth. / AP PHOTO/MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. on Wednesday reported a net income of $8.58 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 17% from $7.4 billion a year earlier, as stronger trading results, higher net interest income and broad-based balance sheet growth lifted performance amid steady consumer demand. Earnings per diluted share rose to $1.11

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display