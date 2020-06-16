Boris Sinayuk, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Boris Sinayuk, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Sinayuk completed a Fellowship as a Clinical Assistant in Abdominal Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Diagnostic Imaging Residency at Rhode Island Hospital/Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and an internship in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York, NY. He earned a BA degree from Brooklyn College, CUNY, Macaulay Honors College, Brooklyn, NY and an MD, Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society, from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn. He is a member of the American Board of Radiology. Dr. Sinayuk is an assistant professor of diagnostic imaging, clinical educator, at the Brown University School of Medicine. He lives in Sharon, MA.
