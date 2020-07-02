Boucher Real Estate rebrands as RE/MAX Premier Properties

WOONSOCKET – The independent Boucher Real Estate in Woonsocket has become an affiliate of RE/MAX Integra, the largest sub-franchisor of RE/MAX LLC.

Boucher will now be called RE/MAX Premier Properties.

Located at 600 Cass Ave. in Woonsocket, the company is owned by broker Duane Boucher. Boucher has more than 22 years of experience in real estate and has served as director of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors and on numerous leadership committees.

Boucher, in a news release, said his goal in affiliating with RE/MAX is to provide his agents with greater technology advances and hands-on support and training.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.