Boys & Girls Clubs of NRI Names Marissa Tuccelli Chief Strategy & Impact Officer

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island appointed Marissa Tuccelli as Chief Strategy & Impact Officer. Previously BGCNRI’s Chief Development Officer, she led the Woonsocket Clubhouse launch, increased giving 775% over four years, and secured a $2.1M arts endowment. She earned her MBA from Trinity College Dublin and worked internationally with Oracle and CCS Fundraising. In her new role, she’ll drive strategic initiatives, program innovation, and impact measurement to strengthen youth development and community outcomes. “Marissa’s deep understanding of BGCNRI, combined with her extensive fundraising, strategy, and international experience, makes her uniquely positioned to drive innovation and measurable impact across our programs,” said Gary Rebelo, President & CEO of BGCNRI.