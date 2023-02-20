Bradley Hospital names new chief nursing officer

EAST PROVIDENCE – Bradley Hospital has appointed Kristen Kichefski as its new chief nursing officer.

Kichefski previously served as director of nursing at the Mass. Department of Mental Health’s Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller Mental Health Center. Prior to that, she was the director of nursing at the DMH Cape Cod and Islands Community Mental Health Center, and she held leadership roles at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass., and Butler Hospital.

“Ms. Kichefski has dedicated her career to the advancement of high-quality, patient-centric care,” said Henry Sachs, president of Bradley Hospital. “We are very fortunate to have her as a member of the Bradley Hospital and Lifespan community and look forward to the significant positive contributions she will bring to the organization.”

The appointment comes after an “extensive national search,” the hospital said.

- Advertisement -

A graduate from Rhode Island College, Kichefski is an adjunct faculty member at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services and has had appointments at Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island. She is also a member of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, where she serves as treasurer and board member, as well as a member of the American Nurses Association and the International Society of Psychiatric Nurses.

“It’s a thrill for me to have the opportunity to join Bradley Hospital, nationally and internationally known for the expert care it provides so many children and families, and to continue to build on the unique and cutting-edge psychiatric nursing care that is available here,” Kichefski said.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.