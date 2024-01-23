Breeze Airways adds service to S.C., Denver from T.F. Green

WARWICK – Breeze Airways once again is expanding service from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport with two new routes.
Beginning May 3, Breeze will offer seasonal service to Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., on Mondays and Fridays. Then, on May 16, seasonal service will begin on Thursdays and Sundays to Denver.
“Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is thrilled with Breeze Airways continued announcements of new, popular seasonal routes,” Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp., said in a statement. “In addition to new connections to popular leisure destinations for Southeastern New England, we’re pleased to see Breeze is growing their base of operations and adding new jobs.”
The news of the new nonstop routes from Providence to Greenville-Spartanburg and Denver follows the Jan. 16 announcement
that Breeze Airways will offer direct service from T.F. Green to San Diego International Airport staring April 30.
Other nonstop routes provided by Breeze from Providence include Los Angeles; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Savannah, Ga.; and multiple destinations in Florida, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Vero Beach.