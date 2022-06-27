Breeze Airways postpones start to new direct flights out of T.F. Green

PROVIDENCE – Supply chain snafus and staffing shortages have forced Breeze Airways to postpone several of its direct routes out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Airline spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones confirmed in an email Monday that new routes to Los Angeles and Savannah, Ga. – slated to begin on June 29 and July 1, respectively – have been pushed back to Feb. 2023. An existing, seasonal route to Columbus, Ohio, has also been delayed until next summer.

The news comes a little over a month after Breeze President and CEO David Neelman revealed interest in opening a $160 million hub at Rhode Island’s primary airport.

“These decisions were difficult to make and certainly not taken lightly,” Edmondson-Jones said in an email. “Like most airlines and airports around the country, we are experiencing issues with crew availability and supply chain constraints.”

Airlines nationwide have canceled and suspended a number of flights in recent weeks, plagued by crippling staff shortages, including of airline pilots, various news outlets have reported.

Customers who have already booked flights for the now-postponed Breeze routes will receive a full refund and $100 worth of airline credits. How many people have been affected by the postponed flights was not available.

Breeze will continue with its planned launch of new routes to Richmond, Va., and Jacksonville, Fla., this week. Other existing, seasonal routes to Charleston, S.C., Norfolk, Va., and Pittsburgh will also continue.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates Green airport, declined to comment on Breeze’s announcement.

(Update: Breeze declined comment added in last paragraph)

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.