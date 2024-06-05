Bristol Community College taps Rege as New Bedford campus dean

FALL RIVER – Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” Rege, who has served as Bristol Community College’s dean of business and experiential education since 2020, will now also be the college’s dean of the New Bedford campus.

In his new role leading the New Bedford campus, which he began May 13, Rege will help foster a “student-centered educational environment” responding to diverse students’ needs, as well as recruit and retain a diverse workforce that reflects the city, the college said.

Rege, the college says, will also continue to advance relationships with local institutions, community organizations and leaders to develop linkages and collaborations.

In his time at Bristol Community College, Rege launched initiatives resulting in increased student engagement and experiential learning opportunities, the college said.

