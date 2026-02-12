Bristol condo near waterfront sells for $1.28M

BRISTOL – A newly constructed condominium near the waterfront recently sold for $1.28 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The 21 Bradford St., Unit 2, property has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The water-view townhouse-style condominium contains approximately 2,220 square feet of living space across three floors, all accessible by a private elevator, according to Residential Properties. The residence was built in 2024 and is part of the historic Samuel Paine House property, which dates to circa 1775, the real estate firm said.

The first floor includes a kitchen with quartz countertops and a separate pantry, along with a dining area that opens to a living room with walkout access to a private patio, according to Residential Properties. The second floor includes an en suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom and access to a private deck. The third-floor primary suite includes a full bathroom, three closets, elevator access and water views.

- Advertisement -

The condominium is located within walking distance of marinas, shops, restaurants and the East Bay Bike Path.

An entry for the condominium was not available in Bristol’s online property tax evaluation database at the time of publication.

The buyer was represented by Barbara Dacey of Residential Properties. The seller was represented by Erica Gregg, of Lila Delman Compass.

The condominium was sold by Ledgehill Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in Scituate, according to a condominium deed filed with the town, a public record of the sale. The residential condo was purchased by Robert and Jane Marie Simons, of Sudbury, Mass., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.