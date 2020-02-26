Bristol County, Mass., home prices jump 8.4% over year in January

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home in Bristol County, Mass., increased 8.4% year over year to $313,750 in January, according to The Warren Group Wednesday.

In Massachusetts, the median price of a single-family home was $393,000 for the month, a 6.8% increase over the year.

“The considerable momentum in the single-family housing market in 2019 clearly has carried over into the new year,” Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group, said of the Massachusetts real estate market. “The median sale price of $393,000 marked an all-time high for the month of January, and if this is any indicator, we can expect 2020 to be another record-setting year for Massachusetts real estate.”

In Rhode Island, the median price increased 17.3% year over year in January to $296,750 while sales increase 14.5% to 672 completed sales.

Single family sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 284 in January, four sales less than in January 2019.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 54 in January, a 17.4% increase year over year. The median price of a condo increased 21.4% over the year to $240,000.

The median price of a condo in Rhode Island increased 2.9% to $231,500 year over year while sales declined 2.4% to 122 sales.