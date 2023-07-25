Bristol County, Mass., median home sale price rises 5.1% in June

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $473,000 in June, a 5.1% jump over the same month last year amid declining sales, according to The Warren Group.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $612,350 in June, a 1% increase from one year prior.

Sales activity for both single-family homes and condominiums declined in June on a year-over-year basis, as median sale prices reached new all-time highs, The Warren Group said Tuesday. Last month, there were 5,004 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 20.5% decrease from June 2022 when there were 6,297 transactions.

“Despite interest rates nearly double what they were this time last year, the Massachusetts single-family housing market broke another record in June,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “Last month, the median sale price of $612,250 marked a new all-time high for single-family homes. Just three years ago, single-family home sale monthly median prices were consistently below $500,000 and interest rates were hovering around 3%. Single-family homes in Massachusetts have never been less affordable.”

- Advertisement -

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 96 in June, a 9.1% increase from 88 in June 2022. Sale prices for a condo in the area fell 2.1% year over year to $330,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $545,000, a 1.9% increase, a new all-time high.

“Condos followed similar trends to single-family homes last month,” Norton added. “Historically, condos have been a more affordable alternative to single-family homes, but that’s no longer necessarily the case.”