Bristol County Savings Bank awards $10K grant to teen skill-building program

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank, through its foundation and in partnership with the city and Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Taunton Teen Empowerment Program.

The program provides personal development workshops for teens to learn life skills, build confidence and create a healthy mindset, facilitating open dialogue in an environment free of judgement, according to a news release.

“We had heard good things from the Old Colony YMCA about the workshops and mental health counseling as they operate the Taunton Teen Empowerment Program through their Family Resource Center,” Patrick Murray, bank CEO and president and Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation president, said in a statement. “So, when Mayor O’Connell approached us with the need for funding to ensure the continuation of the program, we didn’t hesitate as we understand the importance of initiatives like this for our teens in these uncertain times.”

Since the foundation was formed in 1996, more than $31 million has been committed to hundreds of different nonprofits, including $2.3 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations in 2023, Murray said.

- Advertisement -

“Some of the most important work we do in our community is taking care of our [youths]. The Taunton Teen Empowerment Program provides a critical resource for our teens to develop essential skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” O’Connell said in a statement. “We are so grateful for the partnership and generosity of Bristol County Savings Bank. When there is a need in our community, the team at the Bank is always there to help meet it. Their dedication to our City and our residents is a true blessing in our community.”

The foundation’s purpose is to fund needs that contribute to the economic and the social well-being of the people and institutions located in the Greater Taunton/Attleboro region, the Greater New Bedford/Dartmouth region, the Greater Fall River region and the northern Rhode Island region, with particular emphasis in the areas of education and literacy, economic development, and housing for the low- to moderate-income population, according to a news release. In 2020, the foundation added an additional area of focus supporting organizations that are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic or experiencing hardship as a result.