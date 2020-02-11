Bristol County Savings Bank awards $353,600 to 44 nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently awarded $353,600 in grants to 44 nonprofits in the Taunton-Attleboro, New Bedford-Fall River and Greater Pawtucket areas, according to a news release.

Patrick J. Murray Jr., president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation and CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, awarded the grants to the organizations during a ceremony on Dec. 19 at the Holiday Inn Taunton.

“Our mission is to support the communities we serve by making them a better place to live and work,” Murray said in a statement. “Though our investments in charitable organizations [such as] the 44 we are assisting … combined with our community partnerships and volunteer activities, we do our best to fulfill that purpose.”

Fourteen nonprofits in the Taunton-Attleboro area received a total of $140,000:

$20,000 for New Hope.

$20,000 for Pro-Home Inc.

$15,000 for Coaching4Change.

$12,000 for ARC of Bristol County.

$12,000 for Hockomock YMCA.

$10,000 for Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative.

$10,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Metro South.

$10,000 for Greater Taunton Community Services Center Inc.

$7,500 for Girls Inc. of Taunton.

$7,500 for Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.

$6,000 for Community Visiting Nurse Agency Inc.

$5,000 for Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Attleboro District.

$2,500 for Horizons for Homeless Children.

$2,500 for Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Taunton District.

Sixteen nonprofits in the New Bedford-Fall River area received a total of $128,500:

$20,000 for Kennedy Donovan Center.

$10,000 for Atlantis Charter School.

$10,000 for Coaching4Change.

$10,000 for Fall River Boys & Girls Club.

$10,000 for New Bedford Art Museum.

$10,000 for New Bedford Historical Society.

$10,000 for Waterfront Historic Area League of New Bedford Inc.

$7,500 for Southeastern MA Ser-Jobs for Progress Inc.

$7,500 for Yeah Corps.

$6,500 for Preservation Society of Fall River Inc.

$5,000 for Community Connections Inc.

$5,000 for Entrepreneurship for All Inc.

$5,000 for New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center.

$5,000 for Steppingstone Inc.

$4,000 for Child & Family Services.

$3,000 for Bristol Community College Foundation.

Fifteen nonprofits in the Greater Pawtucket area received a total of $85,100:

$15,000 for Local Area Initiatives Support Corp.

$15,000 for Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

$5,000 for HopeHealth.

$5,000 for the Old Slater Mill Association.

$5,000 for The Providence Center.

$5,000 for the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School.

$5,000 for the YMCA of Pawtucket.

$4,000 for the Learning Community Charter School.

$4,000 for the Providence Children’s Museum.

$4,000 for Reach Out and Read Rhode Island.

$3,500 for Sojourner House Inc.

$2,600 for The Arc of Blackstone Valley.

$2,500 for Shri Services Corp.

$2,500 for St. Cecilia’s School.

$2,000 for Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England.

