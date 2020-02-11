Bristol County Savings Bank awards $353,600 to 44 nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently awarded $353,600 in grants to 44 nonprofits in the Taunton-Attleboro, New Bedford-Fall River and Greater Pawtucket areas, according to a news release.
Patrick J. Murray Jr., president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation and CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, awarded the grants to the organizations during a ceremony on Dec. 19 at the Holiday Inn Taunton.
“Our mission is to support the communities we serve by making them a better place to live and work,” Murray said in a statement. “Though our investments in charitable organizations [such as] the 44 we are assisting … combined with our community partnerships and volunteer activities, we do our best to fulfill that purpose.”
Fourteen nonprofits in the Taunton-Attleboro area received a total of $140,000:
- $20,000 for New Hope.
- $20,000 for Pro-Home Inc.
- $15,000 for Coaching4Change.
- $12,000 for ARC of Bristol County.
- $12,000 for Hockomock YMCA.
- $10,000 for Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative.
- $10,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Metro South.
- $10,000 for Greater Taunton Community Services Center Inc.
- $7,500 for Girls Inc. of Taunton.
- $7,500 for Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.
- $6,000 for Community Visiting Nurse Agency Inc.
- $5,000 for Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Attleboro District.
- $2,500 for Horizons for Homeless Children.
- $2,500 for Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Taunton District.
Sixteen nonprofits in the New Bedford-Fall River area received a total of $128,500:
- $20,000 for Kennedy Donovan Center.
- $10,000 for Atlantis Charter School.
- $10,000 for Coaching4Change.
- $10,000 for Fall River Boys & Girls Club.
- $10,000 for New Bedford Art Museum.
- $10,000 for New Bedford Historical Society.
- $10,000 for Waterfront Historic Area League of New Bedford Inc.
- $7,500 for Southeastern MA Ser-Jobs for Progress Inc.
- $7,500 for Yeah Corps.
- $6,500 for Preservation Society of Fall River Inc.
- $5,000 for Community Connections Inc.
- $5,000 for Entrepreneurship for All Inc.
- $5,000 for New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center.
- $5,000 for Steppingstone Inc.
- $4,000 for Child & Family Services.
- $3,000 for Bristol Community College Foundation.
Fifteen nonprofits in the Greater Pawtucket area received a total of $85,100:
- $15,000 for Local Area Initiatives Support Corp.
- $15,000 for Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.
- $5,000 for HopeHealth.
- $5,000 for the Old Slater Mill Association.
- $5,000 for The Providence Center.
- $5,000 for the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School.
- $5,000 for the YMCA of Pawtucket.
- $4,000 for the Learning Community Charter School.
- $4,000 for the Providence Children’s Museum.
- $4,000 for Reach Out and Read Rhode Island.
- $3,500 for Sojourner House Inc.
- $2,600 for The Arc of Blackstone Valley.
- $2,500 for Shri Services Corp.
- $2,500 for St. Cecilia’s School.
- $2,000 for Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.