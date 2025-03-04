Bristol County Savings Bank donates $250K for Zeiterion Performing Arts Center renovations

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank is donating $250,000 through its charitable foundation to support the ongoing restoration and renovation of the historic Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford, the bank announced.

The center’s multimillion-dollar project will transform the Zeiterion into a state-of-the-art facility. The renovations include restoration of the 10,900-square-foot theater, an expanded lobby and ticket area, a speakeasy lounge, a new historically appropriate marquee, new seats, and improved sound system and lighting, as well as additional spaces for education initiatives and community connection.

The “Z,” as it’s known locally, has served as a cultural hub for New Bedford for more than 100 years. It was first built in 1923 and was last renovated in 1983.

“We are so proud to provide this multiyear financial commitment of support to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center,” said John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank and president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation. “We see this project as a key catalyst to the city’s continued growth and regeneration that will ensure a more vibrant and connected community long into the future.”

Silva added that Patrick Murray, bank board chair; Joseph Nauman, lead independent director for the bank; and Lou Ricciardi, bank board member, are all board members for the Zeiterion and that the bank also provided the financing on the project.

Since the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation was formed in 1996, more than $33.6 million has been committed to hundreds of different nonprofits in the communities the bank serves. In 2024, the foundation awarded a record $2.9 million to different organizations.

The bank’s charitable foundation funds needs that contribute to the economic and social well-being of the people and institutions located in the Greater Taunton/Attleboro, Greater New Bedford/Dartmouth and Greater Fall River regions, as well as Greater Providence, with particular emphasis in the areas of education, literacy, economic development and housing for the low- to moderate-income population, the bank said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.