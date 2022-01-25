Bristol County Savings Bank donates $325,000 to 13 local fire departments

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $325,000 to 13 local fire departments, according to a news release.

The $25,000-apiece donations were awarded to fire departments in the 13 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island where the bank has a branch office location as part of the bank’s 25th anniversary commemoration, the release stated.

