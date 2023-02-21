Bristol County Savings Bank donates $92K to 11 R.I. nonprofits

By
-
BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK recently donated $91,500 to 11 nonprofits in northern Rhode Island, including $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island. Pictured from left: Patrick Murray, bank CEO and president; Jack Partridge, a member of the Northern Rhode Island Advisory Council and Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation; Gary Rebelo, club CEO; Sam Lawrence, club development officer; Dennis Leahy, bank executive vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer; Dennis Kelly, chairman of the bank’s charitable foundation; and John Silva, bank executive vice president and chief lending officer. / COURTESY BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $91,500 to 11 nonprofits in northern Rhode Island.

The grants were part of a larger donation of $294,000 to 36 organizations across the bank’s footprint, including in Massachusetts.

Northern Rhode Island recipients and funding amounts included:

  • $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Inc.
  • $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island.
  • $10,000 to HopeHealth.
  • $10,000 to the Learning Community Charter School.
  • $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island.
  • $10,000 to Sojourner House Inc.
  • $10,000 to YMCA of Pawtucket.
  • $7,500 to the Providence Children’s Museum.
  • $5,000 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Center.
  • $5,000 to Capital Good Fund.
  • $4,000 to Reach Out and Read Rhode Island.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com. 

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display