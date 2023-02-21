Bristol County Savings Bank donates $92K to 11 R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $91,500 to 11 nonprofits in northern Rhode Island.

The grants were part of a larger donation of $294,000 to 36 organizations across the bank’s footprint, including in Massachusetts.

Northern Rhode Island recipients and funding amounts included:

$10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Inc.

$10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island.

$10,000 to HopeHealth.

$10,000 to the Learning Community Charter School.

$10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island.

$10,000 to Sojourner House Inc.

$10,000 to YMCA of Pawtucket.

$7,500 to the Providence Children’s Museum.

$5,000 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Center.

$5,000 to Capital Good Fund.

$4,000 to Reach Out and Read Rhode Island.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

