Bristol County Savings Bank donates $92K to 11 R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $91,500 to 11 nonprofits in northern Rhode Island.
The grants were part of a larger donation of $294,000 to 36 organizations across the bank’s footprint, including in Massachusetts.
Northern Rhode Island recipients and funding amounts included:
- $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Inc.
- $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island.
- $10,000 to HopeHealth.
- $10,000 to the Learning Community Charter School.
- $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island.
- $10,000 to Sojourner House Inc.
- $10,000 to YMCA of Pawtucket.
- $7,500 to the Providence Children’s Museum.
- $5,000 to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Center.
- $5,000 to Capital Good Fund.
- $4,000 to Reach Out and Read Rhode Island.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
