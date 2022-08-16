Bristol County Savings Bank donates $95,500 to 11 R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $95,500 to 11 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.

The funding was part of a larger $345,900 in grants to 38 organizations spanning northern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Rhode Island grant recipients and amounts are as follows:

$20,000 to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy.

$15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

$15,000 to Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

$10,000 to the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.

$10,000 to The VNA of Care New England.

$7,500 to Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

$5,000 to Camp Ruggles.

$5,000 to OpenDoors.

$4,000 to Comprehensive Community Action Inc.

$3,000 to Junior Achievement of Rhode Island.

$1,000 to Cumberland School Volunteers Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

