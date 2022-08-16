Bristol County Savings Bank donates $95,500 to 11 R.I. nonprofits

BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK recently donated $95,500 to 11 Rhode Island nonprofits, including $20,000 to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy. Pictured from left: Don Backlund, bank board chairman; Patrick Murray, bank CEO and president; Bridget Gadoury, academy senior communications associate; Jeremy Chiappetta, academy CEO and superintendent; John Silva, academy board member and bank executive vice president and chief lending officer; Emily Rizzo, communications director for the Pawtucket mayor’s office; Dennis Leahy, bank executive vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer; and Rick Norberg, Northern Rhode Island advisory board member for BCSCF. / COURTESY BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $95,500 to 11 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.

The funding was part of a larger $345,900 in grants to 38 organizations spanning northern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Rhode Island grant recipients and amounts are as follows:

  • $20,000 to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy.
  • $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.
  • $15,000 to Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.
  • $10,000 to the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.
  • $10,000 to The VNA of Care New England.
  • $7,500 to Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
  • $5,000 to Camp Ruggles.
  • $5,000 to OpenDoors.
  • $4,000 to Comprehensive Community Action Inc.
  • $3,000 to Junior Achievement of Rhode Island.
  • $1,000 to Cumberland School Volunteers Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

