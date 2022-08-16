Bristol County Savings Bank donates $95,500 to 11 R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its charitable foundation recently donated $95,500 to 11 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.
The funding was part of a larger $345,900 in grants to 38 organizations spanning northern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
Rhode Island grant recipients and amounts are as follows:
- $20,000 to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy.
- $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.
- $15,000 to Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.
- $10,000 to the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School.
- $10,000 to The VNA of Care New England.
- $7,500 to Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
- $5,000 to Camp Ruggles.
- $5,000 to OpenDoors.
- $4,000 to Comprehensive Community Action Inc.
- $3,000 to Junior Achievement of Rhode Island.
- $1,000 to Cumberland School Volunteers Inc.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.