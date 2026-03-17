Bristol County Savings Bank Foundation awarded $2.9M in grants in 2025

TAUNTON – The Bristol County Savings Bank Foundation, the charitable arm of Bristol County Savings Bank, distributed nearly $2.9 million in grants last year to a record 282 nonprofit organizations across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the foundation recently announced.

The funding included $245,745 specifically directed toward programs addressing basic human needs, including food and nutrition initiatives and emergency assistance efforts.

The grants supported organizations in several Massachusetts communities, including Taunton, Attleboro, Raynham, Rehoboth, New Bedford, Dartmouth and Fall River, as well as several Rhode Island communities, including Providence, Pawtucket, Cumberland and Smithfield.

The 2025 total marks the sixth consecutive year the bank has awarded more than $2 million in grants through its charitable foundation.

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In addition to financial contributions, bank employees also logged significant volunteer time in their communities.

According to the bank, staff members contributed 8,821 hours of volunteer service in 2025 through participation on nonprofit boards and committees, community events and the bank’s annual BCSB CARES Employee Volunteer Day.

The foundation was established to support programs that promote economic and social well-being in the Greater Taunton-Attleboro region, the south coast region of Massachusetts and the Greater Providence area.

Grantmaking priorities include education and literacy initiatives, economic development programs and housing efforts benefiting low- to moderate-income residents.

John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank and president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, said community investment has remained central to the institution’s mission since its founding.

“We have been a community bank since our founding 180 years ago and are proud to consistently be one of the most philanthropic financial institutions in the region,” Silva said in a statement. “This, in turn, has given our communities the confidence to know that they can count on us when in need.”

Silva added that the bank’s philanthropic work is reflected not only through grantmaking but also through employee engagement with local organizations.

Since the foundation’s creation in 1996, more than $36.4 million in grants have been awarded to hundreds of nonprofit and community organizations throughout the region.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.