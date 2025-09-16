Bristol County Savings Bank promotes Williams and Cannata to VP roles

TAUNTON – Laurie Williams has been promoted to vice president and head of portfolio management and Brandon Cannata has been promoted to vice president and commercial loan officer at Bristol County Savings Bank.

In her new role, Williams now leads the bank’s commercial lending portfolio team, overseeing relationships with clients across the commercial and industrial, nonprofit and commercial real estate sectors, the bank said.

A 23-year veteran of the banking industry, Williams previously served as an assistant vice president and portfolio manager, senior analyst, credit analyst and assistant branch manager for Bristol County Savings Bank.

Before joining the bank, Williams held assistant branch manager roles at Admirals Bank and Investors Savings Bank in New Bedford, and previously served as assistant branch manager, head teller and teller at Millennium BCP Bank in both New Bedford and Fall River.

Williams is also a member of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and serves on its Women’s Business Council. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and is a resident of Swansea.

Meanwhile, in his new role, Cannata now develops and manages client relationships in the Greater Taunton area by providing commercial loan solutions along with a comprehensive range of other financial products, according to the bank.

Before his recent promotion, Cannata served as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer for Bristol County Savings Bank. He previously served as commercial lender and portfolio manager, portfolio manager and credit analyst with MountainOne Bank and small-business loan underwriter manager and senior underwriter at CAN Capital Inc., both in Rockland, Mass.

Cannata earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and is a recent graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking program. He resides in Raynham.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.