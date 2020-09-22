Bristol County Savings Bank recognized for charitable contributions by Boston Business Journal

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank was one of a number of local banks named as top charitable contributors in the state of Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal, according to a news release.

This marks the fourth year in a row the bank earned the recognition, ranking No. 43 on a list of 107 companies that have awarded at least $100,000 in grants to Massachusetts nonprofits in 2019.

Other local banks on the list included Citizens Bank, Bank of America Corp., Berkshire Bank, HarborOne Bank, Rockland Trust, Santander Bank, TD Bank and Webster Bank. The rankings of each were not available.

Bristol County Savings Bank’s Charitable Foundation has donated more than $1.9 million to nonprofits in 2019, and committed more than $22 million since its inception 20 years ago.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.