Bristol has highest non-waterfront property sale in 10 years

BRISTOL – A shingle-style home on an inland lot sold recently for $2.75 million. It was the highest price for a non-waterfront property in Bristol in more than a decade.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. William Raveis Chapman Enstone represented the buyer.

The sale of 10 Courageous Circle is the second-highest in Bristol so far this year. The custom-built home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

It is set on more than 2.5 acres and has English-style gardens and well-tended grounds. The home also includes a swimming pool.

- Advertisement -

The seller was identified in town real estate records as Robert P. Freeman, trustee of the Robert P. Freeman Trust – 2017. The new owners were identified in the deed records as Robert F. and Patricia F Markmann, co-trustees of the Robert F. Markmann Revocable Trust.

The sale closed on June 11.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.