Bristol Highlands waterfront home sells for $2.6M

BRISTOL – A waterfront home in the Bristol Highlands neighborhood recently sold for $2.6 million, marking the fourth-highest home sale in the town so far this year and the highest sale in Bristol Highlands since September 2025, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 53 Shore Road home contains 3,895 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which represented the buyers in this transaction. The contemporary-style home was built in 1963.

Residential Properties said it has now participated in two of the four highest home sales in Bristol so far this year.

Set on just over one-half acre, the residence overlooks the water and features hardwood floors, an enclosed sunroom, floating stairs and a dramatic stone fireplace, according to Residential Properties. The second-floor primary suite includes an en suite bathroom and a private terrace overlooking the waterfront.

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According to Residential Properties, the home also includes an inground swimming pool, outdoor shower and optional membership in the Bristol Highlands Association, which provides access to a neighborhood beach, private dock, clay tennis courts and community events.

The home is located near the East Bay Bike Path and downtown Bristol.

According to the Bristol property assessor’s database, the home was most recently assessed at $1.78 million for the 2025 tax year.

Residential Properties sales associate Kerri Payne represented the buyer in the transaction, while Cheryl Andreozzi, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by George Tamaro and Rosemary Tamaro, of East Providence, and purchased by Laura Jenkins and Brett Jenkins, of Bristol.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.