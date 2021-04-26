Bristol nursing and rehab property sold for $7.5M

THE PROPERTY at 1 Dawn Hill in. Bristol was sold for $7.5 million. / COURTESY GOOGLE LLC
BRISTOL– The property at 1 Dawn Hill has sold for $7.5 million, according to property records.

The sale follows Saint Elizabeth Community’s announcement in January that it planned to sell its Saint Elizabeth Manor, a nursing and rehabilitation center, in January to Green Tree Healthcare Management.

The buyer of the property that covers more than 6 acres was 1 Dawn Hill Property LLC. The seller was Saint Elizabeth Manor East Bay. Following the sale, the property was subsequently leased to Greentree Nursing and Rehab LLC, according to property records.

The sale closed on April 8.

