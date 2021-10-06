Bristol waterfront estate sells for nearly $6.9M

BRISTOL – The waterfront property at 458 Poppasquash Road has sold for nearly $6.9 million, according to William Raveis Real Estate Wednesday.

The closing sale price included $150,000 in personal properties and furnishings.

The 7,500-square-foot home is located on 2.8 acres. The three-story home features a three-stop elevator, a geothermal heating and cooling system, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath. It was built in 2010.

“In addition to the tranquil sunsets, this luxurious property features high-end, custom mill work and many spaces throughout the home to accommodate large family gatherings,” said William Raveis Real Estate’s Patricia Orsi, who represented the sellers. “The location is private with only minutes to Colt State Park, fine dining and shopping.”

According to deed records, the seller was Del Pacific LLC and the buyers were Kevin G. and Margaret A Puopolo.