Bristol’s Revolutionary Heritage Byway gets $750K for upgrades

BRISTOL – The Revolutionary Heritage Byway is getting a $750,000 upgrade.

Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., joined state and local officials Wednesday to celebrate the federal funding from the National Scenic Byway Program for the six-mile stretch of road along Route 114 and High Street, parallel to Bristol Harbor.

“This roadway traces a path through history. Every Fourth of July, it’s where we gather to celebrate our shared history. But it is also a working road that Rhode Islanders use every day to get where they need to go,” Reed said.

The project will protect and preserve coastal features along the road while also making street upgrades, such as new safety features and improved drainage. The upgrades will help ensure its safer and more comfortable for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, Reed and Whitehouse said.

Work includes:

Restoration of the seawall between Burnside Street and Summer Street, including the construction of a new scenic overlook of Bristol Harbor

New pavement

New sidewalks and accessibility improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act along both shoulders between Walley Street and Summer Street, including the extension of sidewalks in front of Walley Park

Variable shoulder width adjustments to improve bicycle access

Repair or replacement of drainage systems and basins

Soil restoration and greenery improvements.