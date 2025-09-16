Brown appointed chief commercial banking officer at Washington Trust

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has appointed James C. Brown as senior executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer.

Brown will be responsible for all commercial banking activities, including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, business banking, private clients group and cash management services, the bank said.

Brown will lead efforts to grow the bank’s commercial real estate, commercial and industrial lending, expand commercial deposits and strengthen ties with clients, advisers and community leaders across businesses, nonprofits and real estate sectors, according to Washington Trust.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jim to Washington Trust as we grow our commercial banking business,” said Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring on such a highly experienced and respected leader. With his proven track record, extensive network, regional insight and expertise, and a shared commitment to helping local businesses thrive, he will be a strong addition to our company.”

Brown has more than 38 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in leading high-performing commercial banking teams, the bank said.

Prior to joining Washington Trust, he served as senior executive vice president at Berkshire Bank, overseeing all commercial and private banking activities across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and the Mid-Atlantic asset-based lending team.

Brown began his career in commercial banking and credit at Shawmut Bank and State Street Bank in Boston. He then spent 22 years at Boston Private Bank, where he served as co-president of the commercial bank.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from Nichols College, where he has served as a trustee for the past decade, and a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Brown also serves on the board of Ranfac Corp., a medical device company in Avon, Mass., and is active on several fundraising committees, including the Judge Baker Children’s Center, the Jim Lerner Charitable Foundation and local scholarship initiatives.

