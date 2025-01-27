Brown Health, CharterCARE, Butler Hospital reinstate masking policies

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health began reinstating masking requirements on Jan. 22 in response to a rise in cases of respiratory viruses.

Level 2 surgical masks are now required for patients, visitors and staff during direct patient care.

Staff will wear a level 2 mask, or N95 mask if appropriate, covering the nose and mouth while providing patient care. Masks will also be given to family and visitors upon arrival to hospitals and clinics, or in the patient care area for use in patient rooms.

The shift is based on rising rates of respiratory viruses, an increase in hospital admissions because of respiratory viral infections, wastewater COVID-19 levels and incidences of employee respiratory viral illnesses.

Brown Health’s Massachusetts locations are not shifting masking policies; instead, they will follow Mass. Department of Health and local guidelines.

Health centers operated by CharterCARE Health Partners also started requiring level 2 surgical masks for patients, visitors and staff during direct patient care on Jan. 22, said company spokesperson Otis Brown.

Masks are available for all patients, family members and visitors upon arrival, including self-serve mask stations at each entrance.

This is also based on rising community respiratory virus rates and an increase in hospital admissions due to respiratory infections.

Butler Hospital, which is operated by Care New England Health System, has also implemented universal masking – masking of health care workers, patients and visitors, said spokesperson Raina Smith.

Smith said universal masking is implemented when “key epidemiologic markers reach predefined levels within our service communities.”

Because of the group nature of care offered at Butler, the hospital may update masking policies before other CNE facilities. Masks are not required at other CNE facilities but are available to staff, patients and visitors for optional use.

Care New England will monitor indicators of respiratory illness and adjust accordingly, Smith said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.