Brown Health cites higher costs, lower patient volumes for $18.8M Q2 loss

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BROWN UNIVERSITY Health, parent of Rhode Island Hospital, pictured above, reported an $18.8 million operating loss in the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH
BROWN UNIVERSITY Health, parent of Rhode Island Hospital, pictured above, reported an $18.8 million operating loss in the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health on Tuesday reported an $18.8 million operating loss in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026 as an increase in operating revenue wasn’t enough to offset lower patient volumes, sharply rising labor and supply costs and losses in nonoperating activities.  The state’s largest hospital group had recorded an operating

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