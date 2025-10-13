Brown Health launches unified adult partial hospital program

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health recently announced it brought together its adult partial hospital programs at Newport and Rhode Island Hospitals to form the Brown University Health Partial Hospital Program.

The program is fully virtual and delivers intensive, short-term mental health care to adults across southeastern New England.

By combining the programs, Brown Health is able to offer better individualized care and treatment options for patients getting the multidisciplinary psychiatric care. The combined treatment is meant to address patient concerns while boosting access to specialty care in areas like: trauma, dual diagnosis, emotional dysregulation and young adults.

“By combining our programs, we’re able to offer patients more specialized options together with a broader range of therapies, without sacrificing the personal, team-based care they have come to count on,” said Dr. Sarah Schmidhofer, director of the adult partial hospital program at Brown Health. “Having all these services under one roof makes it easier for patients to get the right help at the right time.”

Program features include:

General Track – for a wide range of mental health concerns

Young Adult Track

Trauma Track

Co-occurring Disorders Track (addiction/dual diagnosis)

Building Emotional Awareness and Regulation Track – for emotion dysregulation and related disorders, like borderline personality disorder

“This combined program will include the same treatment Newport Hospital is known for which addresses mental health and substance use/addiction together in a supportive, strength-based recovery model with Dialectical Behavioral Therapy at its foundation,” said Jennifer Fletcher, a licensed mental health counselor with Brown Health. “Patients in this co-occurring track will continue to benefit from learning recovery skills in a nonjudgmental community of their peers which helps to foster mutual learning and personal growth while remaining in their home environment.”

All referrals for partial hospital care, including patient self-referrals, can be directed to the Brown Health partial hospital program and made by calling 401-444-3748 or visiting the website

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.