Brown President Paxson receives 2-year contract extension

PROVIDENCE – Christina H. Paxson will remain as Brown University’s president for at least two additional years.
The Ivy League institution’s corporation announced Tuesday that it unanimously approved a two-year contract extension for Paxson through June 30, 2028. Paxson’s current contract, which was approved by Brown back in 2023
that gave her an additional year from the original three-year extension she signed back in 2020
, was expected to expire on June 30, 2026.
Financials on the new contract were not disclosed. But according to Brown’s 2023 990 tax form – the most recent form publicly available – Paxson, who just completed her 13th year at Brown’s president, was paid $1.83 million in total compensation that fiscal year.
Paxson’s compensation that year included a $1.27 million base salary and $408,619 in “other” reportable compensation, per the 990 form.
Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America Corp.’s chairman and CEO and Corporation of Brown University chancellor, said in a community letter Tuesday that Paxson has demonstrated “exceptional capacity” to build and sustain critical support for Brown’s mission of education and research.
“True to her commitment to always put the people of our community first, President Paxson will always be the first to say that those who live, work and study at Brown are the driving force that makes it all possible,” Moynihan wrote, “as well as the deep engagement of the alumni and friends who love this great institution.”
Moynihan also said Brown is fortunate enough to benefit from Paxson’s “steady and principled leadership” during what he calls “a tumultuous time” facing higher education in the U.S.
Recently, Brown’s campus experienced some controversy in recent years during Paxson’s tenure. In 2024, tensions rose on campus regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The matter stirred various controversies on campus last spring, including students being arrested in protests
– with those charges since being dropped
. Brown also has since implemented various measures
to combat discrimination on campus.
Students had also called for Brown to divest from 10 companies that do business from Israel, but the university’s corporation rejected that proposal
last October.
Then, Brown became at odds with the Trump administration this year on various matters. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has increased its investigation
of Brown over alleged violations of the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act’s Title VI to focus on the whole Ivy League institution. The probe pertains to last spring’s on-campus protests over the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and capture of Israeli citizens.
Brown also was put on notice by the U.S. Department of Education
for possible Civil Rights Act Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination occurring on campus.
Also President Donald Trump’s administration planned to halt $510 million in contracts and grants awarded to Brown
. However, university officials said last month they are aware of “troubling rumors” about federal action being taken on Brown but have “no new information to substantiate any of these rumors.”
Brown has also joined federal lawsuits against both the U.S. Department of Energy
and the National Science Foundation
challenging cuts to grant funding.
“The uncertainty of the times we are in, while challenging, has reaffirmed my belief in our mission and the dedication of Brown faculty, students and staff to serve the community, the nation and the world with distinction,” Paxson said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to lead this great university continues to be a privilege and an honor, and the work we have done together has been both fulfilling and inspirational.”
Also since the 2020 contract signing, Paxson has led Brown through the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating on a national level for students to return to campus during the worldwide health crisis. Also, Paxson was instrumental in having Brown affiliated with Lifespan Corp.
– the state’s largest health care organization – that also resulted in the organization being rebranded to Brown University Health.
The name change also includes financial agreements between Brown Health and Brown University, which will both continue to operate as separate and independent organizations. Over seven years, Brown will invest $150 million into Brown Health, split into annual payments ranging from $15 million to $25 million. After that, the health organization plans to invest $15 million annually to support Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School’s education and research efforts.
