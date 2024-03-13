Brown, Princeton share $1M Mellon Foundation grant to expand ‘Racing the Classics’ conference series

PROVIDENCE – Brown University will share a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation with a fellow Ivy League institution to help expand the study of race in the classics.

Along with Princeton University in New Jersey, Brown launched an international conference series called “Racing the Classics” in 2017. The series, Brown says, invited participants to discuss, demonstrate and imagine ways that the critical examination of race could influence scholarly approaches to ancient Mediterranean cultures.

Now, with the seven-figure grant from Mellon, conference leaders will expand the series into a multiyear cohort-based fellowship program at Brown and Princeton. The program will support approximately 10 fellows per cohort starting in 2025, Brown says, with each cohort including a mix of graduate students and early-career researchers.

Brown says cohorts will participate in a two-week in-person intensive summer workshop followed by an academic-year practicum focused on relationship building, mentorship and discussions with members of the field from across the world.

Brown and Princeton will alternate hosting the workshops, with Brown hosting the second cohort workshop in 2026.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.