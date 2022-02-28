Brown professor to lead Bradley Hospital’s 31st Parenting Matters conference

PROVIDENCE – A Brown University economics professor and author is slated as the keynote speaker for Bradley Hospital’s 31st Parenting Matters conference next month.

Emily Oster, author of “The Family Firm,” will present “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years.”

Oster, whose work has been seen in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Atlantic, also writes the newsletter “Parent Data.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the March 26 conference will be held virtually and will feature breakout sessions with child development and behavior experts.

Registration is open now through March 25 at www.lifespan.org/centers-services/parenting-matters/register-online.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.