Brown School of Public Health seeks diversity through scholarships

PROVIDENCE – A partnership between the Brown University School of Public Health and Tougaloo College, a historically black Mississippi institution, will offer Touglaoo graduates a chance to pursue a master’s degree in public health at Brown.

The fellowship program will offer up to five full scholarships annually to Brown. Tougaloo graduates accepted into the program will examine the impact of racism on access to and quality of health care, as well as other health disparities associated with social and economic factors.

The program, launched amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and other people of color at the hands of the police, is meant to increase diversity in health care leadership and address racism as a public health challenge, said Dr. Ashish Jha, incoming dean of Brown’s School of Public Health.

“Racism against black Americans is a profoundly important public health problem,” Jha said. “We need public health leaders to more effectively address these challenges. I am thrilled to partner with our colleagues at Tougaloo College to expand the opportunities to train a new generation of leaders who can bring fresh ideas and perspective to these long-standing challenges.”

Jha also noted that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color.

The new program builds on the Brown University-Tougaloo College Partnership, which dates back to 1964, and includes a public health collaboration between the two schools.

Brown’s School of Public Health also intends to look for partnerships with other historically black colleges and universities, as well as Hispanic-serving schools, Jha said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.