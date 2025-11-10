Brown Surgical Associates adds 7 new surgeons

PROVIDENCE – Brown Surgical Associates, which was part of Brown Physicians Inc. and is now part of Brown Health Medical Group after Brown Physicians joined the medical group following a merger that was completed Oct. 1, recently announced seven surgeons have joined the practice.

With these new surgeons, the practice now has 59 specialized surgeons along with dozens of advanced practice providers.

“Patients shouldn’t have to travel out of state or wait months to receive high-caliber care,” said Dr. Aurora Pryor, president of Brown Surgical Associates. “We’re proud to continue expanding access to leading-edge surgical expertise right here in Rhode Island. The addition of these seven new providers across multiple subspecialties strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional care close to home.”

The new additions include:

Dr. Joshua Cohen specializes in surgical oncology, with a focus on treating appendix cancer and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, gastric cancer, sarcoma, melanoma, metastatic colon cancer, pancreas cancer, biliary cancers, liver tumors and peritoneal mesothelioma.

Dr. Konstantinos Economopoulus is a minimally invasive surgeon who focuses on bariatric, foregut and abdominal wall surgery. He also holds several medical technology patents, and his research focuses on new laparoscopic, robotic and endoscopic surgery technologies, as well as crosstalk between engineers and surgeons.

Dr. Nicholas Gabinet is joining the practice’s general surgery division. Gabinet specializes in hernia repair and upper gastrointestinal procedures.

Dr. Jordan Herbert is a minimally invasive surgeon with expertise in metabolic weight loss and anti-reflux surgeries, as well as abdominal wall reconstruction for treatment of complex hernias.

Dr. Niel Page specializes in surgical critical care and has a focused interest in gallbladder and appendiceal surgery, herniorrhaphy, intestinal obstructive disease, robotic surgery, traumatology and surgical education.

Dr. Thach “Tuck” Pham is a general surgeon specializing in advanced endoscopy, bariatric surgery and minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Holden Spivak specializes in trauma surgery and surgical critical care, as well as advanced gastrointestinal, minimally invasive, abdominal wall and foregut surgery.

Katie Castellani is a PBN contributing writer.