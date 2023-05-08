Brown Surgical Associates hires 2 more surgeons

PROVIDENCE – Brown Surgical Associates announced it has added two new surgeons to its pediatric surgery team.

Dr. Artur Chernoguz and Dr. Carl-Christian Jackson are both fellowship-trained in pediatric surgery and ECMO – extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a life-support system. They are also both assistant professors of surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“At Brown Surgical Associates, we are committed to providing world-class care to all of our patients – no matter their age. Children have very specific needs and it’s important that we have skilled and compassionate providers to care for our youngest patients,” said Dr. William Cioffi, president of Brown Surgical Associates. “Both Dr. Chernoguz and Dr. Jackson bring with them a wealth of experience that will complement our renowned pediatric team.”

Cheroguz specializes in minimally invasive surgery and adolescent bariatric surgery. A graduate of Albany Medical College in New York, he completed both his pediatric surgery and ECMO fellowships at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Jackson specializes in chest wall reconstruction, thoracic surgery, minimally invasive techniques, and neonatal surgery. A graduate of Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Medical School in New Jersey, he completed a general surgery residency and ECMO fellowship at the University of Chicago Hospitals, a pediatric surgery fellowship program at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, and a fellowship in adult thoracic and foregut surgery at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.