Brown University appoints Jain as dean of medicine and biological sciences

PROVIDENCE – Brown University appointed Dr. Mukesh K. Jain, a physician scientist who specializes in cardiovascular medicine, as the university’s new dean of medicine and biological sciences.

Jain is currently the chief academic officer at University Hospitals health system in Cleveland, Brown said, as well as vice dean for medical sciences at Case Western Reserve University.

Brown said that Jain, in his new role, will serve as the leader of biological sciences programs, biomedical research and medical education at the university. He will lead the Division of Biology and Medicine, which encompasses the Warren Alpert Medical School, four biological science departments, 14 clinical departments and two hybrid departments. He will also manage the medical school’s relationships with nine affiliated hospitals.

“I hope to leverage my experiences in building robust basic and translational research programs that are aligned and integrated with excellence in clinical care to help the Warren Alpert Medical School and its clinical affiliates achieve even greater impact in advancing standard of care to improve human health,” Jain said in a statement.

