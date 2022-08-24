Brown University receives $10M gift to endow its vice president for athletics and recreation position

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Wednesday that it has received an eight-figure gift from its chancellor and his wife to endow the Ivy League institution’s vice president for athletics and recreation position.

The university said that Chancellor Samuel M. Mencoff and his wife, Ann, has awarded Brown a $10 million gift to rename the position, currently held by M. Grace Calhoun, as “Chancellor Samuel M. Mencoff ’78 Vice President for Athletics and Recreation.” Brown says the gift creates the largest known endowed athletics leadership position in the Ivy League.

Brown said the endowment ensures a sustainable funding source for the university’s athletics leadership to make the college experience for its student athletes as rewarding as possible. Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement the endowment is also critical for the university to recruit, retain and recognize leaders to help propel the athletics program forward.

“For our varsity athletes and all of the community members who participate in recreational offerings, our athletics program continues to advance in everything from on-the-field success to quality of facilities. This gift from Sam and Ann Mencoff recognizes the momentum that is building and will enable us to do even more. We are deeply grateful.”

Brown also said the Mencoffs in the past provided contributions to other athletic endeavors, such as refurbishing Meehan Auditorium, which houses the university’s hockey programs, and building the new Center for Lacrosse and Soccer on campus.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.