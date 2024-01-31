Brown University to become need-blind for all international students

PROVIDENCE – Prospective international students applying for admission into Brown University won’t need to worry about their financial status beginning in the fall of 2025.

The university announced Jan. 25 that it has reached its $120 million fundraising goal to launch its need-blind admissions initiative for students who reside outside the U.S. Need-blind admission, Brown says, eliminates from the admission process the consideration of each applicant’s ability to pay tuition. Brown’s current tuition is $65,656, not including various fees and housing.

The policy has been in place at Brown for domestic undergraduate students since 2003, the university said. Now, Brown says adding international students into the need-blind mix will help expand the university’s enrollment and opportunity to educate as many students from all backgrounds as possible.

Brown says it still needs to raise an additional $100 million to make the initiative permanent and will rely on donors to contribute to the cause.

“Making Brown an affordable choice for extraordinarily talented international students from every income level is nothing short of transformational,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement. “The University is at its very best when we welcome and support students from the widest possible range of backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints, who learn from each other on campus and generate new understandings and insights in an increasingly complex world.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.