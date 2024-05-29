Brown University to launch new School of International and Public Affairs

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to expand and strengthen research and teaching on various worldwide social, political and economic policy changes, Brown University will create a new School of International and Public Affairs that will launch next year, the Ivy League institution announced Wednesday.
Brown says the university’s corporation approved the new school’s establishment during its May meetings. This approval, Brown says, both initiates a yearlong strategic planning process to formalize academic programming, operating structures and leadership and follows years of planning and development on expanding its expertise on international matters.
The university says its current Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, which was founded near the end of the Cold War, will merge into the new School of International and Public Affairs beginning July 1, 2025. Faculty, staff and academic activity from the Watson Institute will become the new school’s educational foundation, Brown says.
Additionally, Wendy Schiller, director of Brown’s Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy, will serves as the Watson Institute’s interim director starting July 1. Edward Steinfeld, who has led the Watson Institute since 2016, will step down and return to teaching, Brown says.
The new school will also serve as home for Brown’s Master of Public Affairs program as well as Brown’s undergraduate concentration in international and public affairs, which currently enrolls more than 300 students, the university says. In a statement, Brown President Christina H. Paxson says the new school will provide graduates with deep knowledge of policy and highly developed analytical skills that will enable them to serve their communities, the nation and the world.
“Integrating study and practice is critical to confronting policy and social issues during a time of momentous global challenge, and a scholarly practice rooted in this approach has fueled Brown’s growth in international and public affairs, positioning us for this transformational next step,” Paxson said.
