Brown University to pay $19.5M settlement in price-fixing financial aid lawsuit

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY has agreed to pay $19.5 million as part of a settlement agreement over allegations that the university and 16 other higher education institutions took part in reducing financial aid for students. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY
BROWN UNIVERSITY has agreed to pay $19.5 million as part of a settlement agreement over allegations that the university and 16 other higher education institutions took part in reducing financial aid for students. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has agreed to pay $19.5 million as part of a settlement in a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs allege that the Ivy League institution and 16 other universities participated in a price-fixing cartel designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid. The lawsuit, which was originally filed two years ago in U.S.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display