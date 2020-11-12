Brown University to sell 3 houses for $10 each

PROVIDENCE – Three houses in College Hill originally expected to be razed for residence halls at Brown University may now be saved.

The university is offering to sell the houses for $10 each, if the new owner will move them off-site, at their own cost, to a new location.

The properties are located at 245-247 Brook St., at 66-68 Charlesfield St. and 70-72 Charlesfield St.

Interested buyers must apply and agree to move the structures before Oct. 31, 2021. Additional funds may be available to help with the move. Contact Brown at community@brown.edu or by calling 401-863-3717 for more information and an application.

- Advertisement -

Applications are due by Dec. 18.

The university plans to build two new residence halls in the Brook Street location, under a proposal recently approved by the Providence City Plan Commission.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.