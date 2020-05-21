Brown wellness center and residence hall progresses

PROVIDENCE – Work has continued through the spring on the Brown University wellness center and residence hall, a significant structure on Brook Street.

The project includes a 162-bed residence hall and a new center for health services.

The project is being built by Shawmut Design and Construction. The architect is Boston-based William Rawn Associates.

According to the architect’s website, the health center will include a clinical area with more than 20 exam rooms, “a counseling and psychological services department, administrative suite, radiology department, laboratory, pharmacy and a student-led EMS department.”

On the second through fourth floors, the student apartments will be organized in pod-style, or single-bedroom style. Four-person suites also will be available.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.