Beyond Cash Donations: How New Forms of Giving Are Transforming Not-for-Profit Accounting

Evolving Funding Landscape for Not-for-Profits

Not-for-profit organizations are being asked to do more with less, responding to rising community needs while navigating an increasingly uncertain funding environment. In response, many are expanding beyond traditional fundraising models, tapping into donor-advised funds, non-cash gifts, and planned-giving vehicles to stabilize revenue and remain competitive. While these strategies can strengthen long-term sustainability, they are also creating new challenges behind the scenes, particularly for finance teams tasked with ensuring accurate reporting, compliance, and transparency.

For many organizations, especially small to mid-sized not-for-profits, revenue has historically been driven by a relatively straightforward mix of individual donations, foundation grants, and state funding. That model is changing. Government funding has shown signs of instability in recent years, with delays and shifting priorities affecting cash flow and long-term planning. At the same time, giving trends are evolving, with donors increasingly favoring tax-efficient vehicles such as donor-advised funds (DAFs), stock gifts, and estate planning strategies.

Accounting Complexity and Financial Implications

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These shifts are not just a fundraising story; they are fundamentally reshaping not-for-profit accounting. Unlike traditional cash contributions, non-cash gifts must generally be recorded at fair value at the time of receipt, introducing greater volatility into financial statements. For example, a stock gift received during a market upswing may fluctuate significantly before it is liquidated, affecting reported revenues and operating results. Cryptocurrency donations, while still less common, add another layer of complexity with required fair value measurement and ongoing valuation considerations.

Donor-advised funds present a different challenge. While DAFs are among the fastest-growing charitable giving vehicles, not-for-profits often have limited control or visibility over the timing of distributions, which are technically made by the sponsoring organization rather than the donor. This can make revenue forecasting more difficult, particularly for not-for-profits that may rely heavily on a small number of major funders or local community foundations. Broader trends suggest that charitable giving is becoming more concentrated, meaning fewer donors account for a larger share of contributions, increasing financial risk for organizations without diversified funding bases.

Planned giving and estate gifts are also becoming more prevalent as the donor base ages, particularly in regions like New England with long-established philanthropic communities. While these gifts can provide significant long-term value, they introduce estimation challenges related to timing and valuation. Determining when to recognize such contributions, and whether they are conditional, requires careful judgment and robust documentation, both of which are receiving increased scrutiny from auditors and boards.

Operational and Strategic Response

For finance professionals, these developments blur the lines between accounting and development. Revenue diversification, once considered primarily the responsibility of fundraising teams, is now a central financial management issue. Accounting teams must navigate evolving standards, ensure proper recognition and disclosure, and help leadership understand how different funding streams affect liquidity, risk exposure, and long-term sustainability.

This shift is particularly impactful for smaller organizations that may lack in-house technical accounting expertise. As a result, many not-for-profits are rethinking their financial operations, whether by investing in upgraded accounting systems, strengthening internal controls, or turning to outsourced accounting and advisory support. At the same time, collaboration between finance and development staff is becoming essential, as accurate accounting increasingly depends on clear visibility into donor intent, restrictions, and timing.

Balancing Opportunity with Complexity

For not-for-profit leaders and board members, the message is clear: diversification can strengthen financial resilience, but it is not without trade-offs. More complex revenue streams require more sophisticated accounting processes and stronger governance. Organizations that adapt, by building the right infrastructure and expertise, will be better positioned to compete for funding and demonstrate accountability in a more demanding environment.

As the not-for-profit sector continues to evolve, one thing is certain: the future of fundraising will be more varied, more strategic, and more complex. The organizations that thrive will be those that recognize that behind every innovative revenue stream is an equally important accounting story, one that ultimately determines how effectively mission and financial sustainability remain aligned.

Citrin Cooperman’s Not-for-Profit Industry Practice forms collaborative relationships with our clients that go beyond the compliance needs of the organization. The practice is comprised of professionals who possess the specialized technical skill sets to successfully address our clients’ accounting and regulatory requirements. For more information, reach out to Kevin Pereira.

“Citrin Cooperman” is the brand name under which Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC and Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards.

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