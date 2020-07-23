Brown’s Alcohol Research Center on HIV awarded $6.2M grant renewal

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s School of Public Health has been awarded $6.2 million in renewed funding from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The grant will fund the next five years of collaborative research projects, conducted by Brown’s Alcohol Research Center on HIV, aimed at evaluating methods to address alcohol misuse in HIV prevention and care, the university said.

The center was launched in 2010 with funding from the NIAAA. It has ongoing collaborations with the Providence/Boston Center for AIDS research, Fenway Health, the University of Florida and Florida International University.

The funding will support studies focused on strategies to increase the reach of alcohol use interventions in HIV prevention and care, including examining technology-assisted interventions, as well as a project to examine the implementation of training for counselors to address alcohol misuse in HIV care settings in South Africa.

“I am particularly excited about this next segment of funding,” said principle investigator Christopher Kahler, a professor of behavioral and social sciences at Brown. “It demonstrates the evolution of ARCH from documenting consequences of alcohol use on HIV outcomes, to implementing interventions in a diversity of settings that can make population impact and influence systems of HIV prevention and care.”

Brown noted that ARCH researchers have previously investigated the combined effects of alcohol and HIV on brain structure and function, on the effects of behavioral alcohol interventions among men with HIV who have sex with men, and on the effects of alcohol use on sexual decision-making and behavior among men who have sex with men.