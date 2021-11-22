Brown’s Jha among group honored for leading U.S. pandemic response

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, is among a group of health care leaders honored by a national nonprofit for their leadership in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jha, along with 10 others, was recognized during a virtual event held Nov. 18 by the Alliance for Health Policy.

Jha was honored for his efforts as a member of the care team that treated the person known to doctors as “U.S. COVID-19 Patient Zero.”

Other honorees included “officials from Operation Warp Speed, researchers who developed a COVID-19 spike antibody program, and community care providers working to address the health inequities created and exacerbated by the global pandemic,” according to a news release from the Alliance for Health Policy.

During the event, titled “Voices from the Frontlines,” panelists addressed the country’s pandemic response by sharing personal insights gleaned from working on national policy, antibody and vaccine research, and public health.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.