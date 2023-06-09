Bryant drops Sodexo, keeps employees under new dining partnership

SMITHFIELD – Following Bryant University’s shift from longtime dining services partner Sodexo to Ohio-based AVI Foodsystems, all affected employees will remain with the university, said a university spokesperson Friday.

The university announced in May that it had dropped Sodexo Inc., its former dining services provider of more than 10 years, and partnered AVI Foodsystems.

The shift required Sodexo to file a layoffs notice to the state under Rhode Island’s Worker Adjustment And Retraining Notification requirements, which details that 169 employees were laid off in Smithfield, effective June 9. But all impacted employees have been hired by AVI and remain within the university’s workforce, said Bryant spokesperson Karen Greco.

Bryant made the change to AVI in accordance with its Vision 2030 initiative, Greco said.

“AVI’s dining options are incredible and include freshly prepared foods, partnerships with local farms for more farm-to-table offerings, and so much more,” she added. “They also host events and pop-ups, giving students more of a holistic dining experience.”

AVI will begin providing dining services as new student orientation begins on June 12.

In addition to colleges and universities, AVI also serves organizations in health care, leisure and entertainment, business and other education sectors, according to the company’s website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.