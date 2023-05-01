Bryant to host inaugural health care summit

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University will host its inaugural Healthcare Summit on May 6.

With the theme of the summit, “Collaboration Fosters Innovation,” the university aims to bring together industry stakeholders to find innovative solutions to tackle the multiple systemic challenges facing the system, from access to care to workforce shortages.

“Bryant University is on the front line of the nationwide health care crisis,” said Kirsten Hokeness, director of Bryant University’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences. “There are too many barriers to affordable, quality care; it’s going to take a village to overcome these challenges. Collaboration across all sectors of the industry is needed to rethink our current health care model and drive it toward a more equitable future.”

The summit will feature several health care leaders as keynotes, including David Ahern, founder and senior scientist of Abacus Health Solutions; Dr. Rayford Kruger of Southcoast Health; Dr. Creagh Milford, senior vice president of Retail Health; and Dr. Jessica Pelletier, emergency medicine education fellow at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Throughout the day, participants will also have the opportunity to take part in several collaborative breakout sessions and dive into specific topics. Some of these sessions include: “Racial and socioeconomic barriers to healthcare access,” “Challenges for mental health professionals in current healthcare structure” and “Impact of climate change on health and healthcare outcomes in specific populations.”

The summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bryant University campus.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.