Bryant University alums contribute $10M toward residence hall construction project

SMITHFIELD – Two Bryant University alums are contributing an eight-figure investment to their alma mater to help transform student life and student housing on campus.
The university announced Nov. 10 that Joe and Kathi Puishys are contributing $10 million, with $7.5 million of it being earmarked for the construction of the Puishys Residence Complex, an upper-class student housing facility that is currently under construction and will open next fall.
Plans for the complex, part of the university’s Vision 2023 strategic plan, were unveiled back in February
. The four-story building, according to the Baltimore-based design firm Ayers Saint Gross, will house 204 junior and senior students in four- and six-bedroom apartments, as well as a staff member and their family.
At the time when the plans were unveiled, the new residence complex – which will also link Bryant’s main ground with the new Business Entrepreneur Leadership Center – was the first newly constructed building on the Bryant campus in 15 years. Bryant is also currently constructing a new 45,000-square-foot field house along Beirne Stadium's west sideline.
“From our rise in the rankings to the recent campus expansion, we’re growing at a rapid pace,” said Joe Puishys, executive chairman of Minneapolis-based design firm SiteLogIQ, in a statement. “This new residence complex is part of that growth. Upper-class students will live in a setting that offers privacy combined with social engagement, and comfort combined with convenience to the entire campus. It will also serve as an incredible bridge from university living and learning to post-graduate living and employment.”
The couple back in March 2023 also made a $5 million contribution to Bryant to invest in the university's Vision 2030 plan.
