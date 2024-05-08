Bryant University alums provide ‘transformational’ gift to build sales performance lab

SMITHFIELD – Two Bryant University alums have provided a “transformational” gift to their alma mater to help it create a new sales performance lab within its business college.

The university announced April 30 that Frank and Marion Hauck, both 1981 Bryant graduates, provided Bryant the gift to create the Frank and Marion Hauck Sales Performance Lab, with a portion of the gift earmarked for the Bryant fund.

Bryant says the new lab will be 5,000 square feet in size and will be housed inside a new hub in the Business Entrepreneurship Leadership Center of its College of Business. Bryant students, the university says, will be given access, regardless of their major, to advanced technology within the lab to hone their skills and proficiency in sales.

“Sales is a craft, and the lab will give students a place to work on refining and enhancing their capabilities,” Frank Hauck, who joined Bryant’s board of trustees last year, said in a statement. “We want the students to make good use of it.”

Bryant officials declined to provide Providence Business News details as to the amount of the Haucks’ financial gift to the university or how they became involved in the initiative.

