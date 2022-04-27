Bryant University announces new entrepreneurship degree program

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University announced March 31 that it will offer a new Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship degree program starting in the fall.

The university said students in the new degree program will major in entrepreneurship and choose a functional concentration area. Among the areas offered are finance, information systems or marketing. Students, Bryant said, will learn in cohorts beginning in their first year and move through their studies together, which will help them learn better and build relationships with fellow students and potential co-founders.

The program will also offer an incubation program practicum. Bryant said it will help students apply knowledge and learn from others while launching their own business. The course will also provide support and matched mentorship for student businesses, the university said.

“Corporations look for your concentration area, and they also want people with a more entrepreneurial mindset who are able to come up with new innovations – all areas this program covers,” Isil Yavuz, Bryant assistant professor of management and program director, said in a statement.

